Nine arrested on the charge of putting up hate poster in Belagavi

Belagavi Police on Tuesday arrested nine people on the charge of putting up a poster that promoted hatred between communities in Belagavi.

City police officers registered a suo motu case against the nine accused who are said to be members of a pro-Hindutva group.

They had put up a large banner in front of a mosque in Bapat Galli in Belagavi that had cartoons of Muslim youth luring Hindu girls only to murder them later and labelled it, Love Jihad.

The accused are Chetan Parashuram Killekar, Shubham Parashuram Killekar, Nagesh Murakute, Lokanath aliyas Lokesh Jayasing Rajaput, Satish Keshav Gavane, Kartik Mohan Gavane, Vinay Prakash Murakute, Appanna Rayade and Prasad Chavan.

They were booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code that relate to unlawful assembly, deliberate and malicious act intended to insult or outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens of India, making, publishing, or circulating a statement, rumor, or report with the intent to cause enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes is considered an offence and vicarious liability of members of an unlawful assembly.

This issue was raised by internet users who posted photos of the poster and tagged various police officers.

They had expressed concern over the effect it could have on the law and order situation in the city.

“Communal elements are continuously trying to spread Hindu-Muslim hatred in Belagavi city. Now some communal criminals have put up posters in the streets . They are targeting society by putting up posters of Love Jihad and causing disturbance,’‘ Muzaffar Bagwan, tweeted.

After he sought their arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh responded saying, “An FIR has been registered. The accused have been arrested. Action has been taken.”

Users like Kaif Harlapur and Mohammad Ameen lauded the action of the police.