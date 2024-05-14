GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Nine arrested on the charge of putting up hate poster in Belagavi

City police officers register suo motu case against the accused who are said to be members of a pro-Hindutva group

Published - May 14, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi Police on Tuesday arrested nine people on the charge of putting up a poster that promoted hatred between communities in Belagavi.

City police officers registered a suo motu case against the nine accused who are said to be members of a pro-Hindutva group.

They had put up a large banner in front of a mosque in Bapat Galli in Belagavi that had cartoons of Muslim youth luring Hindu girls only to murder them later and labelled it, Love Jihad.

The accused are Chetan Parashuram Killekar, Shubham Parashuram Killekar, Nagesh Murakute, Lokanath aliyas Lokesh Jayasing Rajaput, Satish Keshav Gavane, Kartik Mohan Gavane, Vinay Prakash Murakute, Appanna Rayade and Prasad Chavan.

They were booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code that relate to unlawful assembly, deliberate and malicious act intended to insult or outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens of India, making, publishing, or circulating a statement, rumor, or report with the intent to cause enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes is considered an offence and vicarious liability of members of an unlawful assembly.

This issue was raised by internet users who posted photos of the poster and tagged various police officers.

They had expressed concern over the effect it could have on the law and order situation in the city.

“Communal elements are continuously trying to spread Hindu-Muslim hatred in Belagavi city. Now some communal criminals have put up posters in the streets . They are targeting society by putting up posters of Love Jihad and causing disturbance,’‘ Muzaffar Bagwan, tweeted.

After he sought their arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh responded saying, “An FIR has been registered. The accused have been arrested. Action has been taken.”

Users like Kaif Harlapur and Mohammad Ameen lauded the action of the police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.