ADVERTISEMENT

Nine arrested on charges of abduction

March 14, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Belur Police arrested nine people on charges of abducting a person and recovered ₹2 lakh in cash, two cars, and 20 mobile phones from them.

Belur Police, while on night rounds on March 10, noticed travellers in two cars trying to avoid them. Somehow, they managed to surround the vehicles. The police took 10 people, traveling in two cars, into custody for interrogation.

Upon inquiry, it was found that a gang of nine had abducted Syed Altaf, 35, of Bengaluru over gold business. The accused robbed him of ₹80,000 in cash and also demanded additional money from him. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police registered the complaint filed by Syed Altaf on March 11 and arrested nine people. They are Amin Ulla, 37, of Kolkata, Azam, 43, of Bengaluru, Syed Mujahid, 44, of Bengaluru, Ibrahim, 58, of Mumbai, Nadim, 38 of Mumbai, Mohammed Soud, 38 of Mumbai, Javed Mohammed, 38, of Mumbai, Suleman, 37, of Bengaluru and Mohammed Haneef, 30, of Bengaluru.

Belur Police are investigating the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US