Nine arrested on charges of abduction

March 14, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Hassan

Belur Police arrested nine people on charges of abducting a person and recovered ₹2 lakh in cash, two cars, and 20 mobile phones from them.

Belur Police, while on night rounds on March 10, noticed travellers in two cars trying to avoid them. Somehow, they managed to surround the vehicles. The police took 10 people, traveling in two cars, into custody for interrogation.

Upon inquiry, it was found that a gang of nine had abducted Syed Altaf, 35, of Bengaluru over gold business. The accused robbed him of ₹80,000 in cash and also demanded additional money from him.

The police registered the complaint filed by Syed Altaf on March 11 and arrested nine people. They are Amin Ulla, 37, of Kolkata, Azam, 43, of Bengaluru, Syed Mujahid, 44, of Bengaluru, Ibrahim, 58, of Mumbai, Nadim, 38 of Mumbai, Mohammed Soud, 38 of Mumbai, Javed Mohammed, 38, of Mumbai, Suleman, 37, of Bengaluru and Mohammed Haneef, 30, of Bengaluru.

Belur Police are investigating the case.