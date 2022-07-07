Nine arrested in connection with Kerur group clash

A fight over a trivial issue escalated into a group clash, say police

A push cart is on fire at the vegetable market in Kerur town of Bagalkot district following a group clash. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bagalkot Police arrested nine people in connection with a group clash in Kerur town in the district, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said in a release on Thursday.

Police sources, however, said that 18 people from Kerur and surrounding areas have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Four people were injured, some push carts and vehicles were set on fire in Kerur during the group clash. The police have said it was a fight over a trivial issue that escalated into a group clash.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Jagaran Vedike has called for a bandh in Kerur on Friday and in Bagalkot on Saturday, in protest against the attack on two of its members in Kerur town on Wednesday.

Vedike leader P. Kumar Swamy has strongly demanded that the police take strict action against the offenders.