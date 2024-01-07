Nine arrested for beating up brother and sister in Belagavi

January 07, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Belagavi

The Belagavi Police have arrested nine of the 17 accused of assaulting a man and a woman in the city on Saturday.

The mob was under the wrong impression that the two were in an inter-faith relationship. However, it turned out that they are brother and sister, related to inter-faith couples.

On Saturday, the mob waylaid the man aged 23 and the woman aged 22, who were sitting on the Fort Lake Tankbed and talking.

The man belongs to Lambani community and the girl is a Muslim.

The mob suspected that they were in an inter-faith relationship. It forcibly took them to a room near the lake and beat them up.

The attackers did not listen to the pleas from the youth that they were not in a relationship.

Finally, the man managed to call his parents who launched a search for them and also alerted the police. The police used a triangulation tool and traced the location of the man.

The police rescued them and took them to the hospital.

The man and the woman have suffered injuries and are now being treated in the District Hospital.

BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa visited them on Sunday morning.

He demanded justice in this case.

“It is very unfortunate that Muslim goondas attacked the two innocent youth who were brother and sister and the police are taking it easy. No Minister or politician has come to visit the man and the woman in the hospital nor offered them moral support. The State government should prove its secular credentials by arresting all the Muslim goondas who are accused of this offence,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Rohan Jagadish told journalists in Belagavi on Sunday that investigators are studying CCTV footage and other clues and will soon arrest the other accused.

He said that two of the arrested are minors in conflict with the law.

The arrested include Umar Sadiq, Saif Ali, Mohammad, Atif, Aman, Rihan and Azan. Two of the other accused are minors.

