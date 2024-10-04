ADVERTISEMENT

Ninasam Tirugata stages two plays during annual ‘Conversation with the Arts’ event at Heggodu

Updated - October 04, 2024 01:30 pm IST - Heggodu (Shivamogga)

The trained artists of Ninasam Rangashikshana Kendra performed the plays and won the hearts of the audience

The Hindu Bureau

Many writers and intellectuals are participating in a five-day ‘Conversation with the Arts’ programme organised by Ninansam at Heggodu in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Sathish G.T.

Two plays of Ninasam Tirugata — Malathi Madhava and Ankada Parade — staged at Heggodu as part of a five-day ‘Conversation with the Arts’, received an impressive response. People from different parts of Karnataka and outside, participating in the annual event, watched the plays staged at Shivarama Karantha Rangamandira.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trained artists of Ninasam Rangashikshana Kendra performed the plays and won the hearts of the audience. 

Akshara K.V. of Ninasam, translated Malathi Madhava, a Sanskrit play by Bhavabhuti, into Kannada and directed the play, which was staged on October 2, the first day of the event. Its content covers themes of love, romance, separation, horror, and human emotions, surrounding the love story of Malathi and Madhva.

ADVERTISEMENT

The play was enhanced by music and artists’ performances. At times, the audience was seen appreciating the effective delivery of dialogues and the presentation of songs, with a round of applause.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Malathi Madhava, a Sanskrit play by Bhavabhuti, was staged at Heggodu on October 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Malathi Madhava, a Sanskrit staged by Ninasam Tirugata, was translated into Kannada and directed by K.V. Akshara. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ankada Parade, staged on October 3, is a Kannada translation of a Marathi play written by Abhiram Bhadkamkar. Jayant Kaikini has translated it into Kannada, and Vidyanidhi Vanarase directed it. The play tells the story of a group of senior citizens, from different backgrounds, at an old-age home, their lives and sufferings.

Interestingly, the play also discusses theories on acting. A youth, aspiring to be a theatre actor, joins the old-age home, pretending to be his father. There were performances within the performance. The script kept the audience curious about the next act. The audience appreciated the presentation and the translation of the text as well.

Ankada Parade, a play written by Abhiram Bhadkamkar was staged at Ninasam in Heggodu on October 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sathish GT

Ankada Parade was translated into Kannada from Marathi by Jayant Kaikini. Vidyanidhi Vanarase directed the play for Ninasam Tirugata. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ninasam — Sri Neelakanteswara Natyaseva Sangha — was established in 1949, and is celebrating its 75th year. Since 1985, Ninasam, has been organising Tirugata, in which the theatre troupe takes production to different parts of Karnataka every year. The organisation has been organising an annual event, Samskruthi Shibira, since 1990. This time it has been titled ‘Conversation with the Arts’, in which different art forms are staged, followed by discussions.

Many writers, poets, and intellectuals from different parts of Karnataka and outside are participating in the event, that concludes on October 6.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US