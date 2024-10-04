Two plays of Ninasam Tirugata — Malathi Madhava and Ankada Parade — staged at Heggodu as part of a five-day ‘Conversation with the Arts’, received an impressive response. People from different parts of Karnataka and outside, participating in the annual event, watched the plays staged at Shivarama Karantha Rangamandira.

The trained artists of Ninasam Rangashikshana Kendra performed the plays and won the hearts of the audience.

Akshara K.V. of Ninasam, translated Malathi Madhava, a Sanskrit play by Bhavabhuti, into Kannada and directed the play, which was staged on October 2, the first day of the event. Its content covers themes of love, romance, separation, horror, and human emotions, surrounding the love story of Malathi and Madhva.

The play was enhanced by music and artists’ performances. At times, the audience was seen appreciating the effective delivery of dialogues and the presentation of songs, with a round of applause.

Ankada Parade, staged on October 3, is a Kannada translation of a Marathi play written by Abhiram Bhadkamkar. Jayant Kaikini has translated it into Kannada, and Vidyanidhi Vanarase directed it. The play tells the story of a group of senior citizens, from different backgrounds, at an old-age home, their lives and sufferings.

Interestingly, the play also discusses theories on acting. A youth, aspiring to be a theatre actor, joins the old-age home, pretending to be his father. There were performances within the performance. The script kept the audience curious about the next act. The audience appreciated the presentation and the translation of the text as well.

Ninasam — Sri Neelakanteswara Natyaseva Sangha — was established in 1949, and is celebrating its 75th year. Since 1985, Ninasam, has been organising Tirugata, in which the theatre troupe takes production to different parts of Karnataka every year. The organisation has been organising an annual event, Samskruthi Shibira, since 1990. This time it has been titled ‘Conversation with the Arts’, in which different art forms are staged, followed by discussions.

Many writers, poets, and intellectuals from different parts of Karnataka and outside are participating in the event, that concludes on October 6.