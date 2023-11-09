HamberMenu
NIMHANS workshop on Yoga-Vedantic approach to psychotherapy unlocks the potential of Indian psychology in mental health )

November 09, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
One of the buildings on the campus of The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience, Bengaluru.

One of the buildings on the campus of The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience, Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH

To explore the intersection of the ancient wisdom of Yoga and Vedanta and modern psychotherapy, the VIPRA Division of the Department of Clinical Psychology at NIMHANS recently organised its annual symposium on Indian Psychology, at a two-day workshop titled “A Yoga-Vedantic Approach to Psychotherapy”.

Started in 2019, the VIPRA (Vedic Indian Psychology Research and Application) Division has been working for the cause of conducting research and application in the area of Vedic and Indian psychology. Apart from research and training, it also runs two clinics Swasthya and Sattva informed by ancient Indian psychological insights.

The two-day workshop delved into the rich tapestry of Yogic and Vedantic traditions, offering an array of psychological-philosophical models that holistically unravel the complexities of the human mind and behaviour. Furthermore, it revealed practical concepts that mental health professionals can seamlessly integrate into their psychotherapy sessions, fostering the profound well-being of their patients. Many eminent researchers and experienced clinicians shared yoga-vedantic insights into relationships, parenting, positive mental health, neuroscience of consciousness and psychological problems.

Additionally, the workshop included application based sessions, including assessments, role play, games and reflective exercises to deepen participants’ learning. The workshop also focused on the practical applications of insights drawn from the yoga-vedantic tradition in psychotherapy, covering aspects such as assessment and intervention.

According to a press release by NIMHANS, participants explored therapeutic and promotive interventions from the unique perspective of yoga-vedantic tradition, opening new avenues for enhancing mental health practices. Jamuna Rajeshwaran, Professor and Head of the Department of Clinical Psychology at NIMHANS presided over the event.

