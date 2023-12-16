NIMHANS to roll out NAMAN rural mental health programme in two taluks of Karnataka and Uttarakhand

December 16, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

NIMHANS, in association with Ashraya Hastha Trust (AHT), signed an MoU with multiple stakeholders to implement a comprehensive rural mental health programme named ‘NAMAN’ (NIMHANS-AHT Comprehensive Mental-Health-Action-Program for Rural Communities) in two taluks in the country.

The programme will cater to the mental health needs of the entire population in Munsiyari taluk of Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand and Belur taluk in Hassan district of Karnataka. The programme plans to follow a lifespan approach, which would cover the entire population “from womb to tomb”.

The national launch of the programme will be held on December 18 at NIMHANS. The proposed programme will be completed within three years. NIMHANS will develop the road map for the overall implementation of the programme, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, will collaborate with NIMHANS as a sub-hub for its successful implementation in Uttarakhand, according to an official press release.

Both NIMHANS, Bengaluru, and AIIMS, Rishikesh, will collaborate with the health departments of Karnataka and Uttarakhand. The Ashraya Hasta Trust has provided financial assistance for the smooth operation of the programme, stated the release.

“The vision of NAMAN is to implement a comprehensive taluk-level mental health programme which incorporates mental health promotion, preventive strategies, treatment of mental disorders, and rehabilitation,” the release added.

