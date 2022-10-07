NIMHANS to organise art workshop for persons with disabilities

The five-day workshop will begin from October 10

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 07, 2022 22:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

NIMHANS, in association with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will organise a five-day national-level therapeutic and rehabilitative art workshop for persons with disabilities from October 10.

Persons with mental illness, autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, neurological disorders and other multiple disabilities can participate in the workshop. The Departments of Psychiatric Social Work, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services and Mental Health Education at NIMHANS are jointly organising this workshop to showcase the paintings of persons with disabilities and also to reduce the stigma against them by highlighting their skills. 

The artworks made during the workshop will be displayed and sold at the art exhibition on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, 2022. The participants have to be physically present at the NIMHANS campus for the five-day workshop where art experts from Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat will guide and train them for the same, said Aarti Jagannathan, Additional Professor of Psychiatric Social Work at NIMHANS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the second national-level workshop being conducted at NIMHANS for persons with disabilities. The first one conducted in July 2022 had seen the participation of 25 persons with mental health and neurological disabilities.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Apart from being therapeutic, any form of art can also act as a medium of employment. In this background, we approached the Centre’s Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for funding and supporting an art workshop and art exhibition for persons with mental health and neurological disabilities and have got their support,” Dr. Jagannathan said.

K.S. Meena, who heads the Department of Mental Health Education at NIMHANS, who is one of the co-organisers of this workshop, said, “When it is related to persons with disabilities, art can help in rebuilding social connections and strengthen existing support in communities.”

For details and queries those interested can email prspswevents@gmail.com or call: +91 8137890503.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
disabled
mental illness
arts, culture and entertainment
arts (general)
painting

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app