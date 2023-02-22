NIMHANS to launch Suraksha, community-based suicide surveillance system

February 22, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

To improve access to mental health in rural areas, The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), in collaboration with the State government will launch “Surveillance system to tracK suicide and Self-harm, or “Suraksha” — a community-based initiative in Channapatna taluk of Ramanagaram district on Thursday.

With an aim to develop an indigenized pilot model framework for suicide prevention research and surveillance, NIMHANS will assess the feasibility and acceptability of community-based suicide prevention programmes through this pilot project. Following the Channapatna launch, the project will also be taken up in Mangaluru, Haveri and Ballari.

The pilot will help assess the cost-effectiveness across varied nodal stakeholder groups involving farmers, labourers, daily wage workers, student communities, media professionals, and women groups. It will also establish a cohort for future longitudinal studies, that is to repeatedly examine the same individuals to detect any changes that might occur over a period. Following the pilot research and feasibility study, the project will be scaled up to a state level in future, said Anish V. Cherian, Associate Professor of the Department of Psychiatric Social Work, NIMHANS and the principal investigator of the project.

NCRB data

According to a National Crime Report Bureau (NCRB) report 2021, Karnataka reported 13,056 suicides in the said period, a 6.5% increase from the year 2020, which accounts for 8% of the total suicides in India, and the rate of suicide in Karnataka is at 19.5%, which is higher than the national average of 12%.

”In the preliminary phase, we aim at developing an indigenized research model of suicide prevention in Channapatna taluk, with a comprehensive surveillance system in the community that would include early identification, crisis intervention, and referral system. The project, being taken up with CSR funds from Himalaya Wellness Company, is in line with the “LIVE LIFE” programme of WHO for suicide prevention and the Government of India’s National Suicide Prevention Strategy,” Dr Cherian told The Hindu.

Work packages

Explaining that six work packages are proposed under the project, Dr. Cherian said a community-based surveillance team will be developed. Among other things, managers of storage centres for pesticides will be identified and trained on the importance of safe storage and disposal of pesticides, he said, referring to consumption of pesticide being one of the primary modes of suicide.

“The clients and family who are reporting suicidality to the district hospital, taluk hospital, PHCs and CHCs would be chosen for brief intervention and follow-up. Teachers and students will be trained on the need for suicide prevention, the basics of mental health, identifying distress and providing support and referrals,” he added.