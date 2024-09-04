NIMHANS to launch Suicide Prevention Centre

Aimed at addressing the escalating issue of suicide and self-harm in India, a public health challenge that has long demanded urgent and comprehensive intervention, NIMHANS is all set to launch a Suicide Prevention Centre.

To be launched on World Suicide Prevention Day that is observed on September 10, the centre will develop and implement an integrated programme to improve the capacity for mental health assessments and care planning for self-harm patients in general hospitals.

Anish V. Cherian, additional professor of psychiatric social work and Lead of the Suicide Prevention Centre at NIMHANS, told The Hindu on Wednesday that suicide remains a leading cause of death in India, with self-harm incidents frequently presenting in State-run general hospitals.

Urban Self-HArm Study

Since 2022, NIMHANS in collaboration with Karnataka’s Health Department has been able to counsel and save the lives of over 7,201 persons who reported repeated suicide attempts or self-harm in five general hospitals in Bengaluru and one each in Mysuru and Chamarajnagar under a project titled ‘Urban Self-HArm Study’ (USHAS), he said.

This ongoing project involves assessment and intervention to reduce suicide intent and future attempts among survivors of such attempts. From August 2022, when the project was initiated, till July 2024, as many as 7,201 individuals, including 3,027 females, 376 children, and seven ,transgenders have reported self-harm or previous attempts to end lives at the seven hospitals. Eight more hospitals are set to be added to the project, the doctor revealed.

Mental health assessment

“Alarmingly, many such cases are discharged without undergoing any mental health assessment, highlighting a critical gap in the healthcare system’s ability to address the root causes and provide effective care. The new centre aims to tackle this gap by developing and implementing an integrated programme designed to improve the capacity for mental health assessments and care planning for self-harm patients in general hospitals,” he said.

“The centre’s objectives are crucial - to increase the rate of mental health assessments among self-harm patients, enhance engagement with mental health services, reduce the repetition of self-harm, and improve the mental health literacy and competencies of healthcare professionals in managing self-harm patients,” Dr. Cherian said.

Beyond immediate interventions, the centre is dedicated to building, strengthening, and sustaining research and training capacities in the field of self-harm and suicide prevention in India. “The centre aims to foster equitable partnerships and promote a systems approach to prevention, aligning with both regional and national health Imperatives,” he said.

“The centre will also pave the way for new research, policy development, and training programs that will shape the future of mental health care in the country. The ultimate goal is to establish a sustainable framework for suicide prevention that can be replicated across different regions and adapted to the needs of various communities,” Dr. Cherian said.

The centre, established in partnership with the Institute of Public Health, NIMHANS, and Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences, is supported by grants from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Wellcome Trust India Alliance.