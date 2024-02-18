NIMHANS to host second edition of Mental Health Santhe in Bengaluru

February 18, 2024 09:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - Bengaluru

To bridge the gap of mental health needs of the community, increase knowledge of the services available from diverse organisations, reduce stigma and enhance mental health literacy among the population, the Department of Mental Health Education in collaboration with other departments in NIMHANS will organise the second edition of ‘Mental Health Santhe’, a one of a kind mega fair on February 20.

Various stakeholders working in the area of mental health and suicide prevention will attend at this unique event to promote positive mental health and encourage public action. To be held at the Convention Centre at NIMHANS from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., the santhe is open to the general public with free entry.

Collaborating with prominent mental health organisations and community partners, the event will witness the participation of key stakeholders. Moreover, various departments within NIMHANS, such as the Department of Mental Health Education, Centre for Brain Research, Psychiatry, and others, will join hands to provide an extensive array of mental health information and resources, stated a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will feature 75 stalls offering valuable insights and resources. Attendees can expect interactive activities and games to make learning about mental health engaging and enjoyable. As an integral part of the event, the top three entries from the Flash Mob contest will have the opportunity to showcase their performances during the event. The theme of the Flash Mob contest is “Mental Health as a Universal Human Right,” aiming to convey the message that mental health is a fundamental right for all. Winners of the Flash Mob contest and Short Film contest will be honoured during the event, stated the release.

Mental health, often overlooked in developing countries like India, has become a focal point of concern. The National Mental Health Survey 2015-2016 has shed light on the challenges posed by a lack of mental health literacy and societal stigma, hindering professional help-seeking attitudes..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.