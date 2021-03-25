NIMHANS study finds 34 lineages of SARS-CoV-2 in Bengaluru

Research covered 176 genomes from international travellers and positive cases in the city

A study by researchers from NIMHANS of 176 SARS-CoV-2 genomes from international travellers and positive cases in Bengaluru has found that 34 lineages have been circulating in the city since November last year till January this year.

The study, posted on medRxiv, the pre-print server, has been authored by a team of doctors from the Department of Neurovirology at NIMHANS led by Chitra Pattabhiraman. V. Ravi, nodal officer for genomic confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka, and Anita Desai from the department are the senior authors.

With the second wave of the pandemic having set in, the selection of genomic variants which can influence how the pandemic progresses is of growing concern. Of particular concern are those variants that carry mutations/amino acid changes conferring higher transmission, more severe disease, re-infection, and immune escape. It is in this context that the researchers studied genomes of 75 travellers and 108 local positive patients to track importation, spread, and the emergence of variants locally.

“Of the 183 genomes (75 travellers and 108 locals), we were able to amplify 176 samples. We found that these genomes could be classified into 34 lineages that were either imported or circulating in this time period,” Dr Ravi told The Hindu on Thursday.

“The lineage B.1.1.7 (UK variant) was the major lineage imported into the State (in 32.9% of the 176 samples), followed by B.1.36 (27.4%) and B.1 (19.2%). We identified B.1.36 (in 45 of the 103 local samples - 43.7%), B.1 (26/103; 25.2%), B.1.1.74 (5/103; 4.9%) and B.1.468 (4/103; 3.9%) as the major variants circulating in Bengaluru city. A distinct clade within the B.1.36 lineage was associated with a local outbreak in a college too,” he said.

A fresh outbreak of COVID-19 occurred in Bengaluru early February this year, raising concerns about the spread of variants, the threat of a second wave, and reduction in the efficacy of vaccines. “This outbreak in a college where students returned from different States was driven by related viruses belonging to the B.1.36 lineage. Only one of the six sequences from the outbreak cluster had the mutation resulting in the N440K replacement in the Spike protein,” Dr. Ravi explained.

“This supports the idea that mutations in gene encoding the Spike protein may arise sporadically/ multiple times in different clades. Our study highlights an increase in the frequency of the lineage B.1.36 in Bengaluru. Whether this increase is because of epidemiological linkages such as increased travel, continued local transmission chains or super-spreader events remains to be determined,” he said.

“Our data also supports the use of concentrated and continued genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 to direct public health measures, suggest revisions to vaccines, and serve as an early warning system to prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he asserted.

UK variant not in community before December-end

The study found that B.1.1.7 lineage (UK variant) was not in the community in Bengaluru before December end, negating theories that the strain could have been imported to the State much earlier than travel restrictions were imposed in December.

“We found no evidence suggesting that the B.1.1.7 lineage was present in Karnataka before late-December 2020. We first detected the B.1.1.7 variant in Karnataka, in an international traveller from a sample collected on December 22, 2020. The first and only case of non-travel related B.1.1.7, in our study, was detected in the middle of January 2021 in an individual who was in contact with an international traveller,” said V. Ravi, nodal officer for genomic confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka.

“This suggests that B.1.1.7 in Karnataka was limited to travel-associated cases and was not in the community during the study period (November to January 2021),” he added.