NIMHANS should provide solutions for psychological well-being of astronauts in space: ISRO Chairman

“Institutions like the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) should provide solutions for the psychological well-being of astronauts in space,” said S. Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address at the 27th convocation of NIMHANS on Wednesday, he shared examples of psychological challenges faced by astronauts, referencing the recent United States (US) space mission, where the spacecraft was delayed far beyond their planned return.

“Imagine a spacecraft stuck in space for months. What kind of thoughts would go through the minds of the crew? How would they handle such extreme psychological pressures,” he asked, suggesting that NIMHANS could play a pivotal role in addressing these issues and providing solutions for the psychological well-being of those in space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Somanath also commented on the increasing stress faced by the current generation, attributing it partly to the technological advancements. “While we think that technological interventions make life easier, they often create equally stressful situations,” he remarked. He called for focused research on managing stress and improving mental resilience, urging NIMHANS to lead the way in exploring and mitigating these challenges.

Sharanprakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, stressed on the importance of mental health initiatives, particularly the National Tele Mental Health Program (Tele-MANAS), which has already received over 14 lakh calls and applauded Karnataka’s leading role in the programme, with NIMHANS hosting one of two operational Tele-MANAS cells in the State, ensuring round-the-clock mental health support.

He also shed light on the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (Ka-BHI), aimed at improving access to neurological care across the State, with NIMHANS serving as the apex centre. He spoke about the success of the Urban Self-Harm Study (USHAS), a collaborative effort between NIMHANS and State government’s Health Department that has provided counselling and life-saving interventions to over 7,000 individuals at risk of suicide or self-harm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When it comes to mental health, Karnataka is ahead of the curve. Several innovative programmes have been introduced, such as Taluk Mental Health Programme, Care at Doorstep initiative, Manochaitanya clinics, e-MANAS software, and the Karnataka Kishora Swvavalamban Program (KKSP). These initiatives, many of which were conceptualised here at NIMHANS, are being adopted by other states as well,” he said.

In the convocation, 572 students received various degrees and certificates (471 in-person and 101 in absentia) on the successful completion of their academic programmes. Excellence awards and medals were also be presented to 39 meritorious students.

Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS, presented the Institute report, highlighting significant developments in advancing patient care and enhancing academic and research initiatives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.