NIMHANS launches brain health initiative with Niti Ayog

Bengaluru

25 January 2022 20:39 IST

Under this programme, doctors will be trained in screening and treating mental health patients

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Tuesday launched the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative, a first-of-its-kind programme in the country, undertaken by NIMHANS in association with Niti Ayog.

At the virtual launch programme here, the Minister said that, to begin with, the initiative was being rolled out in Bengaluru, Kolar, and Chickballapur districts on a pilot basis. Under this programme, doctors would be trained in screening and treating mental health patients.

Advertising

Advertising

“Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, the Government in association with NIMHANS has been helping people to cope with mental health issues. We have conducted thousands of mental health counselling sessions with COVID-19-infected persons and their families,” he said.

“Since mental health has a bearing on physical health and overall wellness of the individual, we need to ensure that everyone is aware of mental health issues and NIMHANS is doing a very good job in taking mental healthcare to the people. Under this brain health initiative, even general physicians will be trained on mental healthcare,” the Minister said.

There was a need to screen even newborn babies for mental health issues. Due to various socio-economic factors, genetic, and family issues many people suffer from mental health issues. This would have an impact on their day-to-day lives and quality of life. Therefore more doctors need to be trained in mental healthcare, said the Minister.