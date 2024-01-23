GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIMHANS lab technician, mortuary assistant booked for stealing and selling biopsy samples

January 23, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A lab technician and mortuary assistant of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) have been booked for allegedly stealing biopsy samples of patients to sell them to Kerala-based private colleges and institutes.

The accused Chandrashekhar M., working in the neuro-oncology department, and mortuary assistant Annadurai S. were caught during a surprise inspection by the head of the department Anitha Mahadevan on December 23.

The inspection team found that many paraffin blocks containing biopsy samples were missing. The duo confessed that they had sold it to one Raghuram of Kerala and other private colleges and institutes illegally, said the police.

A report was submitted, based on which Shankaranarayana Rao B.S., Registrar of NIMHANS, filed a complaint with the Siddapura police. The police have summoned the accused and one of them has been questioned, said Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad, DCP south division.

The police suspect that the racket has been operational for many months as there was demand for different kinds of samples.

Mr. Shankarnarayana Rao said along with the police investigation, a three-member internal committee was also looking into the issue. “We have dealt with theft of biopsy samples before. Every year, we receive more than 10,000 samples. They must have been stolen to develop new diagnostic kits. The committee is investigating to find out how many samples are missing and since when. Probably by next weekend, we can get more details,” he said.

