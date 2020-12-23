NIMHANS gets new Director

23 December 2020 23:27 IST

M.V. Padma Srivastava, professor and head of Department of Neurology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, has been appointed as Director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) for a period of five years.

She will take over from in-charge Director G. Gururaj, senior professor of epidemiology.

Tenure completed

Dr. Gururaj was appointed in-charge Director from October 4 for a period of three months or till a regular Director is appointed. This was in the wake of B.N. Gangadhar, senior professor of psychiatry at NIMHANS, completing his tenure as Director.

