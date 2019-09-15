NIMHANS convocation on Monday

As many as 176 postgraduates will receive various degrees and certificates and 14 will be honoured with meritorious awards at the 24th convocation of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) that will be held on September 16 at the convention centre.

The ceremony will be presided over by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who is also president of NIMHANS. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will attend.

On the occasion, the second edition of the book, ‘Yoga for Depression’, will be released. Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, NIMHANS Director B.N. Gangadhar said six MD Psychiatry seats have been added exclusively for the northeastern States, taking the total number of (MD) seats to 37. Apart from adding 10 seats in DM Neurology, DM degrees in other specialities have also been started. The increase in the number of seats and student strength will be reflected in the convocations that happen after 2020, he said.

In order to harness the full potential of emerging new technologies and augment human resource development, NIMHANS has come out with various digital initiatives, he said. NIMHANS Digital Academy (NDA) has been established to focus on providing large scale training to various healthcare service providers like medical officers, psychologists, social workers and nurses to deliver quality mental healthcare services throughout the country. The objective is to exponentially increase skilled professionals in mental health, he said.

“A total of 387 mental health professionals have received certifications and 390 more will be completing various courses this year. Total number of professionals trained this year stands at 750. About 3,500 candidates have applied for the new batches and the applications are under review,” the Director said.

Pointing out that NIMHANS is all set to open three new specialised centres - Centre for Integrative Medicine, Centre for Psychosocial Care in Disaster Management and Centre for Consciousness Studies, he said infrastructure of the NIMHANS Digital Academy, MRI and CT facilities, Cell Culture Laboratory and Bio-Repository for advanced research and enhanced patient care will also be established soon.