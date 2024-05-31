NIMHANS bags WHO’s Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024 

The World Health Organization (WHO) has conferred the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, the country’s premier mental health institution, with the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion for 2024.

The Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion, established by WHO in 2019, recognises individuals, institutions and/or governmental or non-governmental organisations that have demonstrated remarkable contributions to health promotion.

Validation of legacy

NIMHANS director Pratima Murthy, who received the award at the World Health Assembly in Geneva on Friday said, “This award is not only a recognition of our past and present achievements but also a validation to the enduring legacy and vision that has guided NIMHANS since its inception. It reinforces our resolve to continue our mission of promoting mental health and wellbeing, making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Congratulating NIMHANS for the award, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said it is “a recognition of India’s efforts in inclusive health care”. According to a statement from the Union Health Ministry, the award is a testament to the institute’s dedication and outstanding contributions to promoting mental health and well-being.

“NIMHANS has been at the forefront of mental health and neurosciences, championing innovative approaches to research, education, and patient care. The institute has been instrumental in initiating and implementing avant-garde mental health programmes that address the needs of diverse populations. Its efforts in integrating mental health care into general health care, developing community-based strategies, and pioneering digital health interventions have been recognised globally,” the statement said.

As it turns 50

The accolade comes at a time when the institute is celebrating 50 years of its formation and the 70th anniversary of its precursor, the All India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH). “As NIMHANS marks the dual milestone, the award holds special significance, highlighting the institute’s rich legacy and continuous evolution in the field of mental health and neurosciences,” the statement added.