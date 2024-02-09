GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIMHANS bags WHO Nelson Mandela award for Health Promotion

The Nelson Mandela award for Health Promotion, established by WHO in 2019, recognises individuals, institutions and/or governmental or non-governmental organisations that have demonstrated remarkable contributions to health promotion

February 09, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has conferred National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, the country’s premier mental health institution, with the Nelson Mandela award for Health Promotion for 2024.

The Nelson Mandela award for Health Promotion, established by WHO in 2019, recognises individuals, institutions and/or governmental or non-governmental organisations that have demonstrated remarkable contributions to health promotion. This year, the award has been jointly presented to Professor Bontle Mbongwe of Botswana and NIMHANS.

An official statement from NIMHANS said the award is a testament to institute’s dedication and outstanding contributions to promoting mental health and well-being. ”NIMHANS has been at the forefront of mental health and neurosciences, championing innovative approaches to research, education, and patient care. It has been instrumental in initiating and implementing avant-garde mental health programs that address the needs of diverse populations. Its efforts in integrating mental health care into general health care, developing community-based strategies, and pioneering digital health interventions have been recognised globally,” the statement said.

This accolade arrives as NIMHANS celebrates 50 years of its formation and the 70th anniversary of its precursor, the All India Institute of Mental Health (AIIMH). “We are immensely proud to receive the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion at this juncture of our institutional journey,” said NIMHANS director Pratima Murthy.

“This award is not only a recognition of our past and present achievements but also a validation to the enduring legacy and vision that has guided NIMHANS since its inception. It reinforces our resolve to continue our mission of promoting mental health and well-being – making a tangible difference in the lives of those we serve,” she added.

