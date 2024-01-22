NIMHANS and Dementia India Alliance sign MoU

January 22, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

To collaborate on advocacy, outreach, training, research work, and support services for dementia care, NIMHANS on Monday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a non-profit family carer-centred national organisation.

The MoU was signed by NIMHANS director Pratima Murthy and DIA president Radha S. Murthy. The collaboration is aimed at improving the overall quality of life of persons with dementia and their family caregivers through various modalities.

According to a press release, DIA and NIMHANS will actively collaborate to promote the cause of dementia through various services and activities, including support groups, information dissemination, advocacy, research initiatives, education programs, conferences, and other events.

NIMHANS and DIA, in partnership with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, were instrumental in the declaration of “Dementia as a public health priority.” In Karnataka. NIMHANS and DIA are also working with the Department of Health and Family Welfare on the Karnataka State Dementia Action Plan, aligning with the World Health Organisation’s Global Dementia Action Plan.

In addition, NIMHANS and DIA will conduct joint research projects to develop evidence-based best practices in dementia care. This will include research on the identification, prevention, and management of dementia, the release added.

