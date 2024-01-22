ADVERTISEMENT

NIMHANS and Dementia India Alliance sign MoU

January 22, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To collaborate on advocacy, outreach, training, research work, and support services for dementia care, NIMHANS on Monday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dementia India Alliance (DIA), a non-profit family carer-centred national organisation.

The MoU was signed by NIMHANS director Pratima Murthy and DIA president Radha S. Murthy. The collaboration is aimed at improving the overall quality of life of persons with dementia and their family caregivers through various modalities.

According to a press release, DIA and NIMHANS will actively collaborate to promote the cause of dementia through various services and activities, including support groups, information dissemination, advocacy, research initiatives, education programs, conferences, and other events.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

NIMHANS and DIA, in partnership with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, were instrumental in the declaration of “Dementia as a public health priority.” In Karnataka. NIMHANS and DIA are also working with the Department of Health and Family Welfare on the Karnataka State Dementia Action Plan, aligning with the World Health Organisation’s Global Dementia Action Plan.

In addition, NIMHANS and DIA will conduct joint research projects to develop evidence-based best practices in dementia care. This will include research on the identification, prevention, and management of dementia, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US