Nilam Kaushik of IIMB named among 40 best under-40 MBA professors worldwide    

June 06, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

She is also the first woman strategy professor at IIMB

The Hindu Bureau

Nilam Kaushik | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nilam Kaushik, a strategy professor at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), has become the first faculty member from an Indian business/management school to be named among this year’s ‘Poets and Quants Best 40 under 40 MBA Professors’ worldwide. She is also the first woman strategy professor at IIMB.  

The award, which has been presented for 11 years now, aims to identify and highlight the achievements of the most promising young professors who teach MBA programmes worldwide. Faculty members from 36 different business schools were featured in this year’s list while 16 exceptional women faculty members were honoured.  

“Altogether 1,500 nominations were received this year from students, colleagues, administrators, and faculty themselves. Teaching (both quality and quantity as well as teaching-related awards considered) was assigned a 70% weight and research (volume and impact of the faculty’s scholarly work taken into account, including citations and major media attention as well as research awards and grants) 30% weight,” said a press release from IIMB. 

Sharing that it was an honour to get the recognition, Ms. Kaushik said: “It is a pleasure teaching in a business school where the best of students from across India gain admission through a very rigorous and competitive process.”   

