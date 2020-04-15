Nikhil’s wedding at farmhouse

The wedding of Nikhil K., actor and son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, will be held in a simple ceremony on Friday at the family’s farmhouse in Bidadi.
Mr. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday urged his fans and party workers not to come near the wedding venue and cause confusion. Speaking to reporters, he said that the wedding would be attended by very close family members.
“Though initially it was decided to be held at Ramanagaram in a big way, we relocated it to our residence in Bengaluru. With social distancing not possible at the residence, we decided to shift the venue to the farmhouse,” he said, adding that he had spoken to the Chief Secretary for permission to conduct the wedding.
He said social distant will be strictly maintained and that fans and party workers should bless the newly weds from their respective homes.
