Nikhil’s assets and liabilities see a steep rise

Published - October 25, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
NDA candidate for Channapatna byelection Nikhil Kumaraswamy, accompanied by JD(S) and BJP leaders, including his father, H.D. Kumaraswamy, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, R. Ashok, and C.N. Ashwath Narayan, during a roadshow before filing his nomination papers on Friday.

NDA candidate for Channapatna byelection Nikhil Kumaraswamy, accompanied by JD(S) and BJP leaders, including his father, H.D. Kumaraswamy, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, R. Ashok, and C.N. Ashwath Narayan, during a roadshow before filing his nomination papers on Friday.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Channapatna Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who filed his nomination papers on Friday following a huge rally, has declared his family’s asset to be about ₹113.4 crore, around 45% increase since the 2023 Assembly elections. His liabilities have also increased by around 92%, to ₹75.4 crore, in the same period.

He had declared total assets of ₹77 crore and liabilities of about ₹39 crore in 2023 when he unsuccessfully contested from the Ramanagara Assembly constituency.

While Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy has movable assets, including jewellery, vanity van, caravan, cash, and vehicles worth about ₹78.14 crore and his wife, Revathi, has movable assets worth ₹5.49 crore. Their immovable assets are valued at around ₹29.77 crore. The couple jointly own about 2.9 kg gold and 49 kg silver.

Show of strength

A day after Congress candidate C.P. Yogeshwar filed his nomination papers in Channapatna amid a huge gathering of party workers, it was the turn of the Janata Dal (Secular) to display its strength as Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy filed his nomination for the November 13 bypoll.

Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy arrived to file the nomination papers accompanied by his wife, father and Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, and uncle and Bengaluru Rural MP C.N. Manjunath. Earlier, Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, accompanied by his grandfather and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda visited a temple before arriving at Channapatna.

‘PM’s image will help’

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image of development will help us win the byelection. Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy had lost previous elections due to sabotage by the Congress. However, this time he will win,” Mr. Gowda told reporters here.

The JD(S) held a massive roadshow ahead of the nomination filing. Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra represented the alliance partner BJP when he submitted the papers. Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok, former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, MPs K. Sudhakar, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, and Mallesh Babu were present.

Responding to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s taunt on development works in Channapatna, the Union Minister told the gathering that records would show who was responsible for development. “He has come in the last four months promising houses and sites ... I am putting my son in your (voters’) lap and I will leave the decision to you. If we have committed a mistake, punish us,” he said in an emotional appeal.

Karnataka / Janata Dal - Secular / election

