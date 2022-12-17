Nikhil will contest from Ramanagaram, announces Anita Kumaraswamy

December 17, 2022 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ending speculation on who will contest from Ramanagaram constituency from Janata Dal (Secular), sitting MLA Anita Kumaraswamy announced on Saturday that her son Nikhil Kumaraswamy will contest from the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Ms. Anitha made the announcement in the course of the ongoing Pancharatna Yatre of the party at Ramanagaram. “I trust that you will bless him like you have blessed me and my family,” she said, speaking at the yatre.

Mr. Kumararaswamy, who spoke later, claimed he was taken by surprise by Ms. Anita’s announcement. “I know that people of this constituency will not fall prey to conspiracies. I am placing Nikhil in your lap and request you to treat him as a son and protect him like you have protected me.” Mr. Kumaraswamy had earlier this year said that Mr. Nikhil will not be contesting 2023 polls.

Earlier defeat

Mr. Nikhil, grandson of JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the party stronghold of Mandya, but was defeated by Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh. Mr. Nikhil, an actor-turned-politician, is currently the Yuva Janata Dal president.

Speaking later, Mr. Nikhil said he was himself taken by surprise by his mother’s announcement and he was content working as president of the young wing of the party. He promised that he would work for the constituency, which had nurtured his entire family. In the 2018 Assembly election, Mr. Kumaraswamy had contested from Channapatna and Ramanagaram, winning both. He had given up the Ramanagaram seat and Ms. Anitha had won the bypoll from the seat. It is learnt that Ms. Anita is not keen to contest polls this time round.

One more from family?

Meanwhile, there are also rumours that Bhavani Revanna, another daughter-in-law of Mr. Deve Gowda, is hopeful of a ticket in 2023 polls.

Though JD(S) was supposed to release its first list of candidates for 2023 elections on Friday, the party had desisted from doing so for the second time. Mr. Kumaraswamy celebrated his 64th birthday on Friday.