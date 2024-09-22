Nikhil visits Nagamangala to condole death of youth

JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy visited Badrikoppal in Nagamangala on Sunday to participate in the last rites of a youth, who had fled town in the wake of the recent communal riots.

A statement from the office of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said Mr. Nikhil condoled the family members of 28-year-old youth Kiran.

A statement from JD(S) leader and former MLA Suresh Gowda said the youth Kiran, who had fled the village, fearing arrest in the wake of riots during the procession to immerse Ganesha idol, died due to “brain stroke”.

A number of JD(S) leaders including K.R. Pet MLA, H.T. Manjunath, and the party’s Mandya district unit president D. Ramesh were also present during the last rites of the youth.

