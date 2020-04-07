Karnataka

Nikhil sets up sanitiser tunnel in Mandya; skips inauguration programme

The sanitiser tunnel at Sir M. Visvesaraya district stadium in Mandya.

Actor Nikhil, son for former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, has established a sanitiser tunnel at Sir M. Visvesaraya district stadium in Mandya where the temporary market has been established.

He, however, skipped the inauguration programme of the facility citing the reason of his visit could attract his fans in large number thereby leading to violation of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The Janata Dal (Secular) youth wing president was supposed to arrive at the stadium to inaugurate it at 7.30 a.m. His party’s local leaders had made arrangements to welcome him.

Later, the local party leaders informally inaugurated the tunnel and handed it over to the district administration.

At least 3,000 persons - both the sellers and buyers - visit the stadium every day. The sanitiser tunnel would spray disinfectants on people when they enter the stadium.

The party has put photos of Mr. Nikhil, his father, grandfather and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and MLAs and MLCs representing the district on the sanitiser tunnel.

Mr. Nikhil is all set to marry the grandniece of former minister and Congress leader M. Krishnappa in Bengaluru on April 17.

