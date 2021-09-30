Nikhil, Prajwal will reach out to youth: Kumaraswamy

Stuck with its agenda, the BJP government is playing emotional cards and ignoring issues of development and employment generation, said the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday.

“The nine industrial district clusters that my coalition government proposed have been ignored,” he told reporters on Thursday. “Instead, the BJP’s main aim is creation of Hindu Rashtra. It is misleading the youth. The government is not empowering the youth or women. We can think of Hindu Rashtra only after unemployment is removed.”

He also announced that to create an awareness among the youth about development and employment issues, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna would lead in taking the party’s message to them. “In their joint leadership, the party will bring the youth together and fight the 2023 Assembly elections,” he said. To quell rumours of differences between the cousins, both Mr. Nikhil and Mr. Prajwal appeared together on the stage.

As part of the party’s four-day workshop to prepare its different wings for the 2023 elections, young leaders were invited on Thursday to train them of the party’s approach to the elections. Mr. Kumaraswamy also announced that over the next 17 months, the party would launch app-based membership drive to increase the party base. “Identity cards will be issued to party members and a workers’ welfare fund will be started. Party members will be financially supported in case of emergencies,” he added.