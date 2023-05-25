ADVERTISEMENT

Nikhil Kumaraswamy submits resignation from post of JD(S) Karnataka youth wing chief

May 25, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 12:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

In the resignation letter, the unsuccessful Ramanagara candidate said that though the poor performance of the JD(S) had pained him, it had opened up opportunities for rebuilding the party

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Nikhil Kumaraswamy of the Janata Dal (Secular) party. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Janata Dal (S) youth wing Karnataka unit president Nikhil Kumaraswamy has submitted his resignation from the post owning moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the Assembly elections. 

Nikhil Kumaraswamy could not win in Ramanagara seat, which had earlier elected his mother Anitha Kumaraswamy.

In the resignation letter addressed to State president C. M. Ibrahim, he has said that though the poor performance of the JD(S) had pained him, it had opened up opportunities for rebuilding the party. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Ahead of JD(S) introspection meet today, Gowda tries to instill confidence in party MLAs

Stating that the need of the hour is to convert the defeat into victory, he has said that the time has come for everyone to work for the party with commitment. “The situation also calls for making way for a new leadership. Hence, I am submitting my resignation from the post,” he said. 

Making it clear that he would dedicate himself to strengthening the party organisation, he has appealed to senior leaders to accept his resignation. 

It may be noted that Mr. Ibrahim has submitted his resignation from the post of Karnataka unit president. However, his resignation is yet to be accepted. 

The JD(S) has called a national executive as well as introspection meeting on May 25 to decipher the reasons for its poor performance. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US