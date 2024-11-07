Nikhil has been asked to continue with Gowda family tradition of shedding tears, says Siddaramaiah

The Channapatna Assembly constituency, which is witnessing a high-voltage battle between the Congress and the National Democratic Allaince (NDA), saw a campaign blitzkrieg on Wednesday with top leaders addressing rallies.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit the campaign trail in Channapatna highlighting the Congress’ contribution to the constituency and seeking votes for its candidate C.P. Yogeshwar, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa shared the stage with former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy canvassing for NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Hits out at Gowda family

The Chief Minister, who listed out his government’s contribution, including the guarantee schemes, taunted Mr. Gowda’s family and said, “They know only to weep and speak emotionally”. He said: “They fear losing and that is why everyone is shedding tears. They have a tradition of shedding tears and have asked Nikhil Kumaraswamy to continue with the tradition.”

Responding to Mr. Gowda’s statement that the heartless cannot cry, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked: “What is the use of weeping here? Go to Hassan where your grandson has sexually assaulted hundreds of women and weep there. Though they say they are emotional, Mr. Gowda, Mr. Kumaraswamy. and Mr. Nikhil did not go there and cry.” Warning people not to believe men like Mr. Kumaraswamy who cry, he said: “Development does not happen or people’s problem cannot be addressed by weeping. Can lakes be filled or land be irrigated by weeping?”

Share stage

BJP leader and Lingayat strongman Mr. Yediyurappa shared the stage with Mr. Gowda during a joint campaign in Nagavara Gram Panchayat limits. Recalling the JD(S)-BJP alliance government of 2006, Mr. Yediyurappa said several social welfare schemes had been launched then. Criticising the Congress government, he said: “Development has come to a standstill and corruption is rampant. The BJP-JD(S) coalition is committed to ensuring sustainable development and ending corruption. Nikhil Kumaraswamy will win the Channapatna election for sure.” Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa participated in a joint rally with Mr. Kumaraswamy at Ambadahalli and Sogal.

During the rally, Mr. Gowda asked Mr. Yogeshwar, who is claiming to have filled 17 lakes, if it would have been possible without the Iggalur barrage. “He says he filled tanks. But I got ₹150 crore allocated for the barrage and ensured water reached the lakes,” Mr. Gowda said.

Reacts to video

The Union Minister accused the Congress of conspiring to defeat Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy through an edited video. The video in circulation among voters in Channapatna shows Mr. Kumaraswamy saying how an election could be won in a couple of days. “They are desperate and fear defeat. A video of me speaking in the Assembly has been taken out of context and is being circulated. I was referring to the Maddur Congress legislator. They are showing this video at every rally. They will stand exposed if they show the full video. The DK brothers are experts in making CDs, videos and audios. A similar conspiracy was hatched in Hassan,” he told reporters.

CM: I remain the same whether I have power or not

Mr. Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he is neither arrogant when in power nor will he weep after losing power. Refusing to react to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s statement, he said: “I remain the same whether I have power or not. I do not weep like these people. Is it not true that Mr. Gowda lies?” Mr. Gowda on Tuesday had said Mr. Siddaramaiah was arrogant.