Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdayya Jayanti celebrated in Yadgir

January 21, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Yadgir

Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdayya through his Vachanas criticized blind beliefs and superstition that society was following then and tried to help the public with an appeal to them to come out of such followings, Member of Legislative Assembly Channareddy Patil Tunnur has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdayya Jayanti celebrations in Yadgir on Sunday.

The programme was jointly organized by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Kannada and Culture Department and the Jayantotsava Committee.

Ambigara Chowdayya was a prominent saint of the 12th century and wrote a number of Vachanas criticizing those who were following blind beliefs, he said.

Ambigara Chowdayya lived as he guided society. The young generation should understand the meaning of Vachanas and follow the path that he shows for a better society, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol said that Vachana literature is the greatest among all literature and that he is proud to say that the Vachanas were written during the 12th century revolution which was led by social reformer Basaveshwara.

Chandrashekar Konkal delivered a special lecture on Ambigara Chowdayya.

Leaders of the Gangamath Koli Kabbaliga were present.

Private organizations and political parties also celebrated the event.

