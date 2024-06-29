GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Night vision cameras installed to track tiger’s movement in Mysuru rural

A tiger was spotted on the road passing through the reserve forest on Moodalahundi Road in the early hours of June 29

Published - June 29, 2024 06:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Camera traps and night vision cameras have been installed to track the movement of a tiger sighted in Mysuru rural, on Saturday, June 29.

Camera traps and night vision cameras have been installed to track the movement of a tiger sighted in Mysuru rural, on Saturday, June 29. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Forest Department personnel have installed night vision cameras to track a tiger that was spotted in a village bordering Varakodu reserve forest in Mysuru district

The tiger was spotted on the road passing through the reserve forest on Moodalahundi Road in the early hours of Saturday, June 29. The sighting was conveyed by the local community to Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial), and other staff who conducted a spot inspection along with members of the Leopard Task Force.

On ascertaining that a tiger was indeed spotted and confirming its presence in the vicinity, the authorities decided to install Night Vision-IR-GSM camera along with camera traps to track the tiger’s movement.

In the meantime, the Forest Department has deployed additional staff in the vicinity and for night patrolling in villages bordering the reserve forest to infuse courage among the local people.

A special squad has also been deployed at the Morarji Desai Residential School at Varakodu for round-the-clock monitoring. Meanwhile, people of the village have been advised to minimise their movement before daybreak and after dusk. Mr. Basavaraj said an information leaflet on the dos and don’ts has also been distributed in the affected villages as a precautionary measure.

People in the villages bordering Varakodu reserve forest have also been cautioned against paying heed to social media posts or rumours which can only stoke further panic.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.