Night-long protest planned on August 14

August 04, 2023 04:41 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - KALABURAGI

Condemning the ‘anti-people policies’ of the BJP-led government at the Centre, members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) and All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) will stage a night-long protest with the slogan, “Save Democracy and Save Constitution”, in Kalaburagi on August 14.

Activist M.B. Sajjan and Gauramma Patil, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that labour and agricultural workers will gather at Jagat Circle and demonstrate opposing the Centre’s decision to privatise Railways, as the Railways is the lifeline of the country catering to a broad spectrum of people.

Mr. Sajjan said that privatisation will result in a huge loss creating insecurity for crores of employees of the Indian Railways.

Ms. Gauramma Patil said that atrocities and crime against women are on the rise across the country. She said that the Union government has failed to provide security to women and curb violence. The agitators will unfurl the Indian flag on August 15.

