Night curfew imposed in State from today

In view of the new strain of COVID-19 and as per the advice of the Central government and State”s COVID-19 technical advisory committee (TAC), the State government has imposed night curfew across the State from 10 p.m. tonight till 6 a.m. on January 2.
Announcing this after a meeting with Health Minister K. Sudhakar, who met him after a consultation with TAC members on Wednesday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the curfew will be strictly imposed except for essential services all through the nine days.
With this, the State government has put a brake on late night Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Mr. Sudhakarsaid guidelines on the curfew restrictions will be issued later in the day. All activities should stop before 10 p.m. and people should get back home by then. “Festive celebrations and New Year gatherings where people assemble and parties during the night will not be allowed.”
Mr. Sudhakar said the decision to reopen schools from January 1 stays as of now. If required, the TAC will meet again in the next two days.
Regarding the monitoring of U.K. returnees, the Minister said all returnees will be monitored for 28 days. They will mandatorily have to be under home quarantine for 14 days, he added.
