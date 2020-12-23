Karnataka

Night curfew from Thursday

Special Correspondent Bengaluru 23 December 2020 18:31 IST
Updated: 23 December 2020 18:31 IST

Timings also revised from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The State government, which had earlier announced that night curfew will be imposed from Wednesday 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on January 2, has now revised the timings and dates. As per the guidelines issued, night curfew will now be imposed from Thursday (December 24) 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on January 2.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who tweeted about this, said the imposition of night curfew will not affect the midnight Christmas mass.

