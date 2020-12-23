Karnataka

Night curfew from Thursday

The State government, which had earlier announced that night curfew will be imposed from Wednesday 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on January 2, has now revised the timings and dates. As per the guidelines issued, night curfew will now be imposed from Thursday (December 24) 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on January 2.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who tweeted about this, said the imposition of night curfew will not affect the midnight Christmas mass.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2020 6:34:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/night-curfew-from-thursday/article33403060.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY