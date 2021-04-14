Karnataka

Night curfew could be extended to other districts, if need be: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in Belagavi on Wednesday that the night curfew, imposed in some districts to control COVID-19, could be extended to other districts if necessary. He clarified there was no proposal to impose a lockdown.

He was speaking to journalists when he arrived to campaign for Mangala Angadi, the BJP candidate.

“I have called an all-party meeting on April 18. We will discuss various issues related to the epidemic there. We will take a call on extending the night curfew. If necessary, it will be extended to other districts. There will not be any lockdown. Other measures will be implemented,” he said .

The Chief Minister said he would talk to BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi and ask him to join the campaign.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2021 3:09:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/night-curfew-could-be-extended-to-other-districts-if-need-be-cm/article34317585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY