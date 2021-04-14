Night curfew could be extended to other districts, if need be: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in Belagavi on Wednesday that the night curfew, imposed in some districts to control COVID-19, could be extended to other districts if necessary. He clarified there was no proposal to impose a lockdown.

He was speaking to journalists when he arrived to campaign for Mangala Angadi, the BJP candidate.

“I have called an all-party meeting on April 18. We will discuss various issues related to the epidemic there. We will take a call on extending the night curfew. If necessary, it will be extended to other districts. There will not be any lockdown. Other measures will be implemented,” he said .

The Chief Minister said he would talk to BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi and ask him to join the campaign.