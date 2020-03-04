Night cleaning drive launched in Mysuru

The Chamarajanagar district administration launched night cleaning in the town from Monday as part of the drive to keep towns and urban areas clean and shore up the hygiene levels .
Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi, who launched the drive, said this will reduce the workload during morning hours apart from ensuring that the urban areas are clean.
The drive is part of ‘Cheluva Chamarajanagar’ programme with the objective of showcasing a cleaner and greener district.
The exercise commenced at Jai Bhuvaneshwari Circle and was extended to Pachappa Circle and B.Rachaiah Double Road.
It was announced that the night cleaning drive will be a permanent exercise and accumulated garbage will be removed from roads frequently to ensure that there was no piling up of waste in towns.
