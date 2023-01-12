Night beat policemen in South East division to wear body cameras

January 12, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as 50 night beat policemen attached to South East division will be equipped with body cameras as another step towards an image makeover and to bring transparency in their service.

A senior police officer has been asked to brief the men on ground zero on how to operate the cameras. The policemen on duty have been asked to switch on the cameras throughout duty hours and record whenever they question or talk to people. The recording would gather evidence for any eventuality, and also provide documentary evidence in case of any dispute.

“This is to ensure accountability and bring in transparency as the policemen on duty, besides work pressure, have to suffer allegations at numerous levels. This much needed technology would help resolve disputes from all levels and be a better defence for the policemen,” C.K. Baba, DCP, South East division said.

Recently, a Marathahalli-based tech firm employee accused the night beat police of misbehaving with him on the pretext of inquiry. While the inquiry revealed that the night beat policemen questioned him for “behaving suspiciously” and also carrying a pepper spray in the car, the techie in question wrote a complaint on social media tagging senior police officials questioning the behaviour of the police.

“Now, with body cameras in place, the night beat policemen can work more confidently as there is less scope for such mischief in future,” a police officer quipped.

The division has also launched QR code-based feedback system at every station and also set up libraries at to improve the police-public relationship and also improve accountability and transparency among the policemen.

