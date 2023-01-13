Night beat police accused of implicating private firm employee with narcotics case to extort ₹2,500

January 13, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Bengaluru

In yet another case of allegations against the night beat police, a private firm employee has accused them of allegedly planting a piece of marijuana twig in his bag and later extorting money accusing him of carrying narcotics early on Wednesday.

The victim, Vaibhav Patil, from Himachal Pradesh, landed in the city six months ago and was working in a private firm on night shift. According to him, he was heading home after booking a bike taxi when two policemen stopped the bike near Ayyappa temple in HSR Layout around 3.45 a.m.

He alleged in his social media post tagging the police that on the pretext of checking his bag, the police pulled out a twig from nowhere and accused him of consuming drugs and started forcing him to confess. When Vaibhav refused, they threatened to foist a case and said that they will get a reward of ₹15,000 each and asked him to pay ₹100 to the bike rider and sent him off.

The duo took him on bike riding triple to the hospital for a check up and detoured to an isolated place where they demanded him to pay up or face arrest. They later checked his bank balance to find he only had around ₹4,000. They asked him to get the amount from the ATM, but he did not have the card. Finally, the duo took ₹2,500 from him and let him go with advice not to venture out, he alleged.

DCP C.K. Baba later replied to his tweet: “ Dear Vaibhav. We understand that you are worried and scared. Request you to DM your details and meet me at my office ASAP, and be assured that we will initiate action. You can reach me.”