Nigerian national held for peddling MDMA

The Pulikeshinagar police on Friday arrested a 30-year-old Nigerian national and recovered 12 grams of MDMA from him.

The accused Chukwujckwv Anthony, was caught red-handed peddling drugs in Pulikeshinagar. The police recovered ₹2,000, a mobile phone and a scooter from him.

Investigations revealed that the accused used to source the drugs from him contacts in neighbouring States and sell it to his clients in the city. The police are trying to ascertain his travel documents and his network.