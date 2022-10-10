Nigerian national arrested in Bengaluru for peddling drugs

ADVERTISEMENT

City police in Bengaluru have arrested a 44-year-old Nigerian national on charges of peddling drugs and recovered MDMA crystals worth ₹5.6 lakh from him.

The accused has been identified as Kingsley Samuel, a resident of Marappa Layout in the city. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police from the Banaswadi police station caught the accused while he was waiting on the service road in HRBR layout.

The accused told the police that he had come to India in 2018 on a tourist visa and overstayed illegally. The police did not find any travel documents on him. The accused was booked under NDPS Act and taken into custody to ascertain his network.