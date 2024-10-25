ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian national arrested; drugs worth ₹1.5 crore seized 

Published - October 25, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Acting on a tip-off that an African national was selling banned from MDMA crystals in Lakkasandra area, sleuths from the Anti Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch raided and apprehended the suspect. He has been identified as Chikdam Livonas, 32, from Nigeria.  

The police allegedly recovered 1.3 kgs of the banned MDMA crystals, a portable electronic weighing machine, a mobile phone and a two-wheeler, together worth ₹1.5 crore. 

The accused had shifted base to the city after he was booked in a similar narcotics case in Mumbai in 2018, sources said. He had taken a house on rent near Neralur, Adugodi, and was peddling drugs. He was buying narcotics at a cheaper rate from other African nationals and selling them at exorbitant prices to his contacts in the city, the police said.  

