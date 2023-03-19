Nigerian man arrested for peddling drugs

March 19, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Jayanagar police unearthed a drug racket and arrested a Nigerian national who was trying to sell synthetic drugs to his clients on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, a team of police rushed to a playground in Jayanagar 5th block and caught Iloso, 35. They recovered cocaine and MDMA pills worth ₹11.5 lakh from the accused. They have also impounded a scooter used by him.

The police said that he was caught while he was waiting for his clients. The accused did not have any valid travel documents with him. The police have registered a case under NDPS Act, 1985, and are investigating to ascertain the source of drugs.