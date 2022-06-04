Karnataka

Nigerian held for peddling drugs

A Nigerian national was arrested for peddling drugs in the city and recovered ₹45 lakh worth MDMA and Ecstacy tablets. 

The arrested K. Cosy Ephejika, a Nigerian national, recovered 221 grams of MDMA crystals and Ecstasy pills, ₹10 Lakh worth car and ₹35,000 cash, 2 mobile phones and an electronic weighing machine. The accused had come to the country two years ago on a business visa and was into garments business. However, to earn more money in a short time, he sourced narcotics from another Nigerian national in Delhi and began peddling it in the city. He used to sell a tablet at ₹6000. Police are now on the lookout for the Delhi based man who supplied him drugs. 


