HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIFCO to invest ₹288 crore to open plant in Gauribidanur

November 29, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The government of Karnataka signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NIFCO South India Manufacturing.

M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development, had a meeting with Hyun-don Choi, president, NIFCO South India Manufacturing, and discussed the facilities and incentives offered by the State.

Under the MoU, NIFCO will invest ₹288 crore to establish a new plant to manufacture automotive plastic parts at Gauribidanur. The project is expected to generate employment of about 400 persons, of which 65% would be women. The project would be completed over a period of five years starting 2023-24, said the government in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India, Kia Motors, Nissan, Ford, and Toyota are among the major clients of NIFXO in India.

The State government would facilitate NIFCO South India Manufacturing to obtain necessary permissions/registrations and clearances etc. from departments of the State as per the prevailing policies/rules and regulations of the State government.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.