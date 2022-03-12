NIE’s 11th graduation day held

A total of 1,045 students graduated from various courses offered under the autonomous scheme by the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) and received their degrees during the 11th Graduation Day, held on Saturday.

There were 75 gold medallists which included 42 BE graduates, 25 postgraduate scholars who completed their M.Tech, 3 MCA rank holders and 5 PhD awardees.

.Jitendra J. Jadhav, Director, National Aerospace Laboratories, delivered the graduation day address and urged the students to pursue their learning and dream big to achieve greater laurels in life.

He said growth and career advancements will depend on what the students learn after they leave the portals of the college. He said education doesn’t stop after one graduates from college nor does it culminate with the completion of masters degree of acquisition of PhD. It is only through continuous learning that one can add to the vast knowledge of mankind and help society, said Mr. Jadhav.

He said if learning stopped then progress in all industry - computers, finance, engineering, manufacturing, entrepreneurship etc - stops as well and reiterated that learning should continue throughout life.

Mr. Jadhav also recalled the challenges he faced as an engineer when working in BEL and designing military electronic systems or when he shifted to DRDO where he was part of the team which designed the avionics for Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and developed the weapon control system at a fraction of the cost quoted by Russians.

Ranganath, President, NIE Board of Management, N.V. Raghavendra, Principal, NIE, faculty and students of NIE were present.