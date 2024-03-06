NIE to host workshop on cybersecurity today in Mysuru

March 06, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru has announced its collaboration with the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) for organising a one-day Regional Workshop on Cybersecurity.

Scheduled to take place at NIE Mysuru on Thursday, the workshop aims to raise awareness and knowledge about crucial topics in cybersecurity. With the increasing importance of securing critical information infrastructure, this initiative endeavours to equip participants with insights into Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) exercises, the NIE said in a release here.

The workshop is an integral part of the lead-up to Pentathon 2024, a prestigious hackathon organised by NCIIPC, AICTE, and MIC across six different locations in India, including NIE Mysuru. Pentathon 1.0 is designed to engage young talent from across the nation in improving the cybersecurity posture of Critical Information Infrastructure.

Pentathon 1.0 will comprise two stages, beginning with an online screening round in mid-March 2024, followed by a grand finale round in the first week of April 2024. The grand finale will feature an ethical hacking contest focused on Critical Information Infrastructure Protection. Winners of the hackathon will not only receive prize money but will also have the opportunity to be enrolled as Pen-testers for Critical Information Infrastructure by NCIIPC, with remuneration of up to ₹10 lakh for each exercise, the release stated.

Students from higher education institutions are invited to participate either individually or in teams of 2 to 6, with the option of having 1 to 2 mentors. The event promises to provide participants with a platform to showcase their skills and contribute to cybersecurity enhancement in the country.

NIE Mysuru looks forward to welcoming participants, experts, and enthusiasts to this insightful workshop as we collectively strive towards a safer and more secure cyberspace, it said.