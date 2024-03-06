GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIE to host workshop on cybersecurity today in Mysuru

The workshop is a part of Pentathon 2024, a prestigious hackathon organised by NCIIPC, AICTE, and MIC across six different locations in India, including NIE Mysuru

March 06, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru has announced its collaboration with the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) for organising a one-day Regional Workshop on Cybersecurity.

Scheduled to take place at NIE Mysuru on Thursday, the workshop aims to raise awareness and knowledge about crucial topics in cybersecurity. With the increasing importance of securing critical information infrastructure, this initiative endeavours to equip participants with insights into Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) exercises, the NIE said in a release here.

The workshop is an integral part of the lead-up to Pentathon 2024, a prestigious hackathon organised by NCIIPC, AICTE, and MIC across six different locations in India, including NIE Mysuru. Pentathon 1.0 is designed to engage young talent from across the nation in improving the cybersecurity posture of Critical Information Infrastructure.

Pentathon 1.0 will comprise two stages, beginning with an online screening round in mid-March 2024, followed by a grand finale round in the first week of April 2024. The grand finale will feature an ethical hacking contest focused on Critical Information Infrastructure Protection. Winners of the hackathon will not only receive prize money but will also have the opportunity to be enrolled as Pen-testers for Critical Information Infrastructure by NCIIPC, with remuneration of up to ₹10 lakh for each exercise, the release stated.

Students from higher education institutions are invited to participate either individually or in teams of 2 to 6, with the option of having 1 to 2 mentors. The event promises to provide participants with a platform to showcase their skills and contribute to cybersecurity enhancement in the country.

NIE Mysuru looks forward to welcoming participants, experts, and enthusiasts to this insightful workshop as we collectively strive towards a safer and more secure cyberspace, it said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.