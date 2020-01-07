NIE to host session on hill slope hydrology

The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru will be organising a three-day workshop on ‘Hillslope Hydrology and Field Research’ here from January 9 to 11.

The workshop is organised by the Department of Civil Engineering and sponsored under the grants of the World Bank-aided third phase of Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP).

The event proposes to popularise and promote field hydrological research and comprises a day's lectures and two days of fieldwork in Kumaradhara field hydrological laboratory developed by NIE in Kodagu.

The Water Resources Centre of NIE has pioneered research in hydrology and has been carrying out field investigations in the experimental watersheds it has developed in the districts of Kodagu and Hassan for over two decades in the Western Ghat region of Karnataka, according to a press release.

“Relative to the other fields of science, hydrology is a new field of learning and is unexplored. Knowledge about many hydrological processes in wet and hill slope areas was little and a lot remains to be learnt on the field. The workshop provides enthusiasts with a platform to learn and research,” the release added.

The teaching faculty of Civil Engineering, PG students of Water Resources and research scholars in the field and professionals working in the water sector can participate in the workshop.

For registration, call the workshop coordinators R.Y. Putty (98802 55920), Y. Javeed (99860 62198) or Chandramouli (94487 73056).